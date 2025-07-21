Alaska Airlines Grounds Flights After IT Outage Resolved
Alaska Airlines briefly grounded its flights due to an IT outage, marking a second incident in over a year. The system-wide stop lasted about three hours. Similar issues have impacted other airlines, highlighting vulnerabilities as tech firms warn of cyber threats targeting the aviation sector.
Alaska Airlines resumed operations late on Sunday following a temporary halt in flights due to an IT outage. The incident marked the second such disruption for the airline in just over a year. The ground stop lasted approximately three hours, affecting system-wide operations at both Alaska and Horizon Air.
"We will experience residual impacts on our flights as aircraft and crews are repositioned. Restoring normal operations will take some time," the Seattle-based carrier stated. The exact cause of the outage has not been disclosed by Alaska Airlines.
This event comes amid rising cybersecurity threats, with tech companies warning of potential risks to the aviation sector. Previously, similar IT disruptions impacted Hawaiian Airlines and other international carriers, emphasizing the importance of securing airline systems against hacking attempts.
