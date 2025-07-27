Exercise Drone Prahar: Revolutionizing Combat with Drone Technology

The Indian Army has advanced its combat readiness by incorporating drone technology in a high-tech military drill called Exercise Drone Prahar. Conducted at Rayang in Arunachal Pradesh, the exercise aimed to integrate drones into battlefield operations.

Observed by Lt Gen Abhijeet S Pendharkar, the exercise demonstrated drone utility for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It also focused on real-time coordination, precision targeting, and enhancing command reach by employing layered surveillance systems.

The initiative assessed challenges like airspace deconfliction and secured communication, illustrating a step towards the Indian Army's technological modernization and operational supremacy.

