Exercise Drone Prahar: Revolutionizing Combat with Drone Technology

The Indian Army conducted Exercise Drone Prahar to test the integration of drone technology in combat operations. It aimed to refine surveillance, improve decision-making, and modernize military capabilities. This exercise represents a move towards a technology-equipped force to face future battlefield challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 27-07-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 19:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Army has advanced its combat readiness by incorporating drone technology in a high-tech military drill called Exercise Drone Prahar. Conducted at Rayang in Arunachal Pradesh, the exercise aimed to integrate drones into battlefield operations.

Observed by Lt Gen Abhijeet S Pendharkar, the exercise demonstrated drone utility for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It also focused on real-time coordination, precision targeting, and enhancing command reach by employing layered surveillance systems.

The initiative assessed challenges like airspace deconfliction and secured communication, illustrating a step towards the Indian Army's technological modernization and operational supremacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

