Boosting Connectivity: New BSNL Towers for Chhattisgarh

The Central government's initiative to install 400 new BSNL towers in Chhattisgarh aims to fortify digital communication in Naxalite-affected and remote areas, Union Minister Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani announced. The project will roll out following approvals from security forces and the forest department.

Pemmasani emphasized the expansion as a mission to deliver digital connectivity nationwide, even to the last village. The development includes efforts in LWE-affected regions, promoting digital education to aid students' preparations for exams like JEE and NEET and providing facilities for differently-abled students.

The minister highlighted the integration of various infrastructure facets to realize 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. The meeting in Raipur showcased satisfaction over landmark projects like PMAY and PMGSY, crediting Self-Help Groups for fostering women's self-reliance, notably through schemes such as the 'Pink Auto' initiative.

