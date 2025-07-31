Left Menu

ZF Accelerates India's e-Mobility with Electric Park Brake Rollout

ZF, a leader in driveline and chassis technology, has commenced production of Electric Park Brake (EPB) systems in India. This initiative is part of the company's e-mobility strategy, supporting India's shift towards electrification and advanced vehicle safety. ZF aims to offer cutting-edge solutions for both local and global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:30 IST
ZF Accelerates India's e-Mobility with Electric Park Brake Rollout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Driveline and chassis technology leader ZF has launched production of its Electric Park Brake (EPB) systems in India, marking a significant step in its e-mobility strategy within the passenger car segment.

The EPB system represents a leap towards electrification and enhanced vehicle safety, aligning with ZF's 'Make in India for India and the World' ethos. The technology supports new-generation vehicle safety standards by enabling two-wheel anti-lock emergency stops and easy activation via a touch button.

Akash Passey, President of ZF Group in India, notes that the launch of the EPB on new EV platforms underscores ZF's commitment to delivering cutting-edge mobility solutions tailored to local market needs, thereby aiding Indian automakers in offering world-class, safe vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025