ZF Accelerates India's e-Mobility with Electric Park Brake Rollout
ZF, a leader in driveline and chassis technology, has commenced production of Electric Park Brake (EPB) systems in India. This initiative is part of the company's e-mobility strategy, supporting India's shift towards electrification and advanced vehicle safety. ZF aims to offer cutting-edge solutions for both local and global markets.
Driveline and chassis technology leader ZF has launched production of its Electric Park Brake (EPB) systems in India, marking a significant step in its e-mobility strategy within the passenger car segment.
The EPB system represents a leap towards electrification and enhanced vehicle safety, aligning with ZF's 'Make in India for India and the World' ethos. The technology supports new-generation vehicle safety standards by enabling two-wheel anti-lock emergency stops and easy activation via a touch button.
Akash Passey, President of ZF Group in India, notes that the launch of the EPB on new EV platforms underscores ZF's commitment to delivering cutting-edge mobility solutions tailored to local market needs, thereby aiding Indian automakers in offering world-class, safe vehicles.
