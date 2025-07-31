ZF Accelerates India's e-Mobility with Electric Park Brake Rollout

Driveline and chassis technology leader ZF has launched production of its Electric Park Brake (EPB) systems in India, marking a significant step in its e-mobility strategy within the passenger car segment.

The EPB system represents a leap towards electrification and enhanced vehicle safety, aligning with ZF's 'Make in India for India and the World' ethos. The technology supports new-generation vehicle safety standards by enabling two-wheel anti-lock emergency stops and easy activation via a touch button.

Akash Passey, President of ZF Group in India, notes that the launch of the EPB on new EV platforms underscores ZF's commitment to delivering cutting-edge mobility solutions tailored to local market needs, thereby aiding Indian automakers in offering world-class, safe vehicles.

