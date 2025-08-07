Rolls-Royce Eyes India for MRO Expansion in AE2100 Engine Operations

In a move to enhance its presence in India, aerospace giant Rolls-Royce announced plans to explore the establishment of a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility for the AE2100 engine operated by the Indian Air Force. This initiative is part of the strategic collaboration between India and the UK under the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) that recently came into effect.

Rolls-Royce aims to strengthen its defense and aerospace engagements, focusing on expanding local capabilities and partnerships. Abhishek Singh, Senior Vice President - Defence (India and South-East Asia) at Rolls-Royce, emphasized the firm's commitment to deepening the bilateral relationship with India, viewing the nation as a strategic partner for innovation and capability-building in aerospace and defense industries.

The company also plans to double its sourcing from India while integrating complex aero engine parts into its global supply chain. Partnerships with Indian firms like Hindustan Aerospace Limited and Tata underscore Rolls-Royce's intention to tap into local talent and resources to foster growth and technological exchange in the defense sector.

