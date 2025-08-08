Left Menu

Empowering India's Future with AI: A Nationwide Initiative

The Indian government is championing the growth of AI-skilled professionals through support for PhD fellows, graduates, and postgraduates. By establishing AI labs in non-metro cities, they aim to create a strong AI talent pool and position India as a leader in the artificial intelligence sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:56 IST
In a bold move to enhance India's position in the global AI landscape, the government has announced its support for developing a robust pool of AI-skilled professionals. This initiative will involve providing assistance to 500 PhD fellows, 5,000 postgraduates, and 8,000 undergraduates across the nation.

To facilitate this growth, AI labs are being set up in non-metro cities, expanding infrastructure beyond the major urban centers. Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, informed Parliament that this is part of India's strategic vision to become a global AI leader.

Collaborative efforts with NIELIT have led to the establishment of 27 IndiaAI Data and AI labs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Additionally, 174 ITIs and Polytechnics nationwide have been nominated for further lab setups, providing foundational courses approved by NCVET to ensure the workforce is prepared for an AI-driven future.

