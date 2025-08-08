Hexaware Expands AI Footprint with New South African Office

India's Hexaware Technologies has inaugurated a new office in South Africa to provide AI-driven IT solutions across the African continent. The launch event, held in Johannesburg's economic hub of Sandton, underscores South Africa's strategic importance for Indian companies seeking to expand in the region.

Vishal Narayan Sinha, Business Head – Africa, revealed that Hexaware has previously focused on the North American market, achieving significant success. The firm now aims to strategically expand its presence in Africa by 2025, beginning with its South African base.

The company plans to nurture local talent through training and partnerships with educational institutions, aiming to bolster expertise in high-demand areas like AI and cloud technology. Hexaware's entry signifies stronger technological and economic ties between India and Africa, promoting innovation and employment.