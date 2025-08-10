Maharashtra Unveils 'Garuda Drishti' to Combat Cyber Crime

Maharashtra is making strides in cyber crime prevention with the launch of the 'Garuda Drishti' project, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

During a presentation at Police Bhavan, the CM highlighted the project's role in addressing social media abuse, citing incidents of communal hatred and riots.

Developed through the Cyber Hack 2025 competition, 'Garuda Drishti' has identified and removed 650 offensive social media posts, while aiding in financial fraud recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)