Maharashtra Unveils 'Garuda Drishti' to Combat Cyber Crime
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis introduced the 'Garuda Drishti' social media monitoring and cyber intelligence project aimed at curbing cyber crime. With advanced tools, the initiative has effectively targeted and removed offensive social media posts and returned funds from cyber financial crimes to victims.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra is making strides in cyber crime prevention with the launch of the 'Garuda Drishti' project, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
During a presentation at Police Bhavan, the CM highlighted the project's role in addressing social media abuse, citing incidents of communal hatred and riots.
Developed through the Cyber Hack 2025 competition, 'Garuda Drishti' has identified and removed 650 offensive social media posts, while aiding in financial fraud recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK's New Intelligence Unit: A Double-Edged Sword for Social Media Surveillance
Social Media: The New Hub for Counterfeit Currency Syndicates
Exercise Drone Prahar: Revolutionizing Combat with Drone Technology
Baloch Leader Denounces Social Media Harassment of Protesters
SEA Urges Crackdown on Social Media Misinformation on Refined Edible Oils