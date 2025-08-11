Left Menu

India's Call for Local Pride: A Movement Against U.S. Brands

Calls for a boycott of U.S. multinationals in India are rising, fueled by discontent over U.S. tariffs on Indian goods. Local businesses and political figures urge consumers to support homegrown brands and achieve self-reliance. Nationalistic sentiment is boosted by campaigns encouraging Indians to prioritize local products over American ones.

Updated: 11-08-2025 13:22 IST
India's Call for Local Pride: A Movement Against U.S. Brands
In a wave of nationalism, calls for the boycott of American brands like McDonald's and Apple are resonating across India. This sentiment is being amplified by business leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's supporters amid swelling discontent over U.S. tariffs imposed on Indian goods.

India, a vital market for U.S. companies with a burgeoning middle class, recently witnessed a surge in encouragement for consumers to embrace local brands. The campaign, spurred online by entrepreneurs such as Manish Chowdhary of Wow Skin Science, urges a departure from foreign brands towards supporting domestic innovation and industry.

Amid these protests, establishments like Tesla are expanding operations in India, signaling a complex balance between resistance and collaboration. Advocacy groups linked to India's ruling party are intensifying efforts, spreading lists of local alternatives to American products. Yet, public sentiment remains divided, as some consumers express apathy towards diplomatic tangles over tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

