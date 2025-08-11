India's Call for Local Pride: A Movement Against U.S. Brands

In a wave of nationalism, calls for the boycott of American brands like McDonald's and Apple are resonating across India. This sentiment is being amplified by business leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's supporters amid swelling discontent over U.S. tariffs imposed on Indian goods.

India, a vital market for U.S. companies with a burgeoning middle class, recently witnessed a surge in encouragement for consumers to embrace local brands. The campaign, spurred online by entrepreneurs such as Manish Chowdhary of Wow Skin Science, urges a departure from foreign brands towards supporting domestic innovation and industry.

Amid these protests, establishments like Tesla are expanding operations in India, signaling a complex balance between resistance and collaboration. Advocacy groups linked to India's ruling party are intensifying efforts, spreading lists of local alternatives to American products. Yet, public sentiment remains divided, as some consumers express apathy towards diplomatic tangles over tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)