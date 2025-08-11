Tesla Drives Forward: Expanding Supercharging Network in India

Tesla is set to expand its supercharging network in India, aiming to launch operations in key urban centers including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bangalore, a company official announced on Monday. The company anticipates initiating vehicle deliveries by September, marking a crucial milestone for its presence in the Indian market.

During the opening of Tesla's second experience center at Aerocity in Delhi, Regional Director for South East Asia, Isabel Fan, revealed plans for establishing supercharging stations in Gurugram, Noida, and South Delhi's Saket, in addition to the recent setup in Mumbai.

To complement the existing infrastructure, Tesla's expansion in Mumbai includes locations at Lower Parel, Navi Mumbai, and Thane. The plans also extend to provisioning new services, including mobile service, remote diagnostics, and more, reinforcing Tesla's commitment to the Indian automobile landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)