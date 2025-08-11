Left Menu

Tesla Drives Forward: Expanding Supercharging Network in India

Tesla plans to expand its supercharging network in major Indian cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bangalore in preparation for starting deliveries by September. The initiative includes opening new experience centers and supercharging stations, coupled with additional services, marking a significant step in Tesla's Indian market entry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:44 IST
Tesla Drives Forward: Expanding Supercharging Network in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tesla is set to expand its supercharging network in India, aiming to launch operations in key urban centers including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bangalore, a company official announced on Monday. The company anticipates initiating vehicle deliveries by September, marking a crucial milestone for its presence in the Indian market.

During the opening of Tesla's second experience center at Aerocity in Delhi, Regional Director for South East Asia, Isabel Fan, revealed plans for establishing supercharging stations in Gurugram, Noida, and South Delhi's Saket, in addition to the recent setup in Mumbai.

To complement the existing infrastructure, Tesla's expansion in Mumbai includes locations at Lower Parel, Navi Mumbai, and Thane. The plans also extend to provisioning new services, including mobile service, remote diagnostics, and more, reinforcing Tesla's commitment to the Indian automobile landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025