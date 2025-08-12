Left Menu

Semiconductor Surge: A Boost for Andhra Pradesh's Electronics Ecosystem

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the ASIP-APACT semiconductor facility in the state. This facility, with a capacity to produce 96 million units annually, aims to enhance India's backend semiconductor manufacturing and foster a robust electronics ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:18 IST
Semiconductor Surge: A Boost for Andhra Pradesh's Electronics Ecosystem
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for India's electronics sector, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for sanctioning a semiconductor facility in the state.

The Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP) – APACT semiconductor facility is expected to bolster India's semiconductor manufacturing, contributing to the country's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. With an annual production capacity of 96 million units, the facility will cater to mobile phones, set-top boxes, automotive ECUs, and consumer electronics.

The Indian government's Union Cabinet has approved four semiconductor projects as part of a Rs 4,600 crore budgetary allocation, set to establish units in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Punjab. IT Minister Nara Lokesh highlighted the collaboration with South Korean APACT Co Ltd, reinforcing the state's role in India's semiconductor mission.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025