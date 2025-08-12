Semiconductor Surge: A Boost for Andhra Pradesh's Electronics Ecosystem
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the ASIP-APACT semiconductor facility in the state. This facility, with a capacity to produce 96 million units annually, aims to enhance India's backend semiconductor manufacturing and foster a robust electronics ecosystem.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development for India's electronics sector, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for sanctioning a semiconductor facility in the state.
The Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP) – APACT semiconductor facility is expected to bolster India's semiconductor manufacturing, contributing to the country's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. With an annual production capacity of 96 million units, the facility will cater to mobile phones, set-top boxes, automotive ECUs, and consumer electronics.
The Indian government's Union Cabinet has approved four semiconductor projects as part of a Rs 4,600 crore budgetary allocation, set to establish units in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Punjab. IT Minister Nara Lokesh highlighted the collaboration with South Korean APACT Co Ltd, reinforcing the state's role in India's semiconductor mission.
ALSO READ
Those opposed to POTA will never appreciate Narendra Modi's anti-terror policies: Amit Shah.
Those nurturing vote bank by saving terrorists will not like Narendra Modi's zero tolerance to terror policy: Amit Shah.
LoP Mallikarjun Kharge takes jibe at PM Narendra Modi's unscheduled visit to Pakistan in 2015 during debate on OP Sindoor in RS.
Venttup's Vision: Transforming India into a Global Manufacturing Powerhouse
GNG Electronics Shares Soar on Market Debut