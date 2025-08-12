Semiconductor Surge: A Boost for Andhra Pradesh's Electronics Ecosystem

In a significant development for India's electronics sector, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for sanctioning a semiconductor facility in the state.

The Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP) – APACT semiconductor facility is expected to bolster India's semiconductor manufacturing, contributing to the country's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. With an annual production capacity of 96 million units, the facility will cater to mobile phones, set-top boxes, automotive ECUs, and consumer electronics.

The Indian government's Union Cabinet has approved four semiconductor projects as part of a Rs 4,600 crore budgetary allocation, set to establish units in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Punjab. IT Minister Nara Lokesh highlighted the collaboration with South Korean APACT Co Ltd, reinforcing the state's role in India's semiconductor mission.