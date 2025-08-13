Revolutionizing Defence: AI, Drones, and Robotic Mules Enhance Indian Army's Edge

Amid rapid advancements in AI-powered technology, the Indian Army has adopted cutting-edge tools like smart fences, robotic mules, and all-terrain vehicles to bolster security along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, according to officials.

The introduction of these technologies was highlighted during Operation Sindoor, from May 7 to 10, when Indian forces executed missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, following an attack in Pahalgam. The Army's high-tech approach includes quadcopters, advanced surveillance equipment, and bulletproof vehicles, all contributing to a fortified three-layered security system to secure Independence Day celebrations.

Among the innovative tools is the Mahindra Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV), a lightweight armoured vehicle adept at navigation through challenging terrains. Additionally, robotic mules, developed indigenously, are revolutionizing battlefield logistics by transporting supplies and conducting reconnaissance. These advances, along with intensified patrolling and drone integration, underscore the Army's unwavering resolve and ingenuity in defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)