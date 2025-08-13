Acer Takes Major Step with New Puducherry Facility

IT solutions giant, Acer, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Puducherry in partnership with Plumage Solutions. The venture aims to enhance domestic production capabilities within India's IT hardware sector.

The Puducherry plant is designed to produce a comprehensive range of IT hardware, including computer monitors, desktops, servers, and a noteworthy annual output of 3 lakh laptops. This initiative is part of the Centre's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme and underscores Acer's commitment to the 'Make in India' drive while generating high-skill employment opportunities.

During the plant's inauguration, which was attended by significant figures including Ministry of Electronics and IT Joint Secretary Sushil Pal, Acer India President Harish Kohli expressed enthusiasm for the new venture as not just supporting the Indian government's self-reliance vision but also strengthening Acer's long-term strategic interests in the country.