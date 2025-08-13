Technology Triumphs: Operation Sindoor's Success
Union Minister Jitendra Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for integrating advanced technology in defense, attributing its adoption to Operation Sindoor's success. Highlighting a shift from past challenges, he spoke of the influence of technology and the nationwide Tiranga rallies, creating a sense of unity and celebration.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful integration of advanced technology into the defense sector, particularly through Operation Sindoor. He emphasized Modi's role in pioneering technological advancements to bolster the country's security.
Singh contrasted the past challenges of hoisting the national flag in conflict zones with today's reality, where every hand in the valley holds the tricolor. This was evident as he recounted Modi's historic 1991 Ekta Yatra to Kashmir's Lal Chowk amid threats.
Discussing the significance of nationwide Tiranga rallies, Singh stated they are a testament to Modi's vision, creating a celebratory atmosphere across India ahead of Independence Day. He noted the impact of these events in ensuring peace and unity in regions like Srinagar.
