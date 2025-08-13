Technology Triumphs: Operation Sindoor's Success

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful integration of advanced technology into the defense sector, particularly through Operation Sindoor. He emphasized Modi's role in pioneering technological advancements to bolster the country's security.

Singh contrasted the past challenges of hoisting the national flag in conflict zones with today's reality, where every hand in the valley holds the tricolor. This was evident as he recounted Modi's historic 1991 Ekta Yatra to Kashmir's Lal Chowk amid threats.

Discussing the significance of nationwide Tiranga rallies, Singh stated they are a testament to Modi's vision, creating a celebratory atmosphere across India ahead of Independence Day. He noted the impact of these events in ensuring peace and unity in regions like Srinagar.

