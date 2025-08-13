Left Menu

Technology Triumphs: Operation Sindoor's Success

Union Minister Jitendra Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for integrating advanced technology in defense, attributing its adoption to Operation Sindoor's success. Highlighting a shift from past challenges, he spoke of the influence of technology and the nationwide Tiranga rallies, creating a sense of unity and celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:56 IST
Technology Triumphs: Operation Sindoor's Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful integration of advanced technology into the defense sector, particularly through Operation Sindoor. He emphasized Modi's role in pioneering technological advancements to bolster the country's security.

Singh contrasted the past challenges of hoisting the national flag in conflict zones with today's reality, where every hand in the valley holds the tricolor. This was evident as he recounted Modi's historic 1991 Ekta Yatra to Kashmir's Lal Chowk amid threats.

Discussing the significance of nationwide Tiranga rallies, Singh stated they are a testament to Modi's vision, creating a celebratory atmosphere across India ahead of Independence Day. He noted the impact of these events in ensuring peace and unity in regions like Srinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025