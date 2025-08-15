Left Menu

India's First Homegrown Semiconductor Chip Set to Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India's first domestically produced semiconductor chips will debut in the market by year's end. During his Independence Day address, Modi highlighted that six semiconductor units are operational and four additional units have been approved for development.

India is poised to debut its first homegrown semiconductor chip by the end of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed on Friday.

In his address on the nation's 79th Independence Day, Modi emphasized the significant strides being made in India's semiconductor industry, citing the completion of six operational units.

Additionally, Modi announced the approval of four new units, expressing confidence that these "made in India" chips will soon reach the market, further boosting India's technological landscape.

