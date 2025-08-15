Mahindra & Mahindra's Bold SUV Vision: Leading the Global Charge

Mahindra & Mahindra, one of India's leading automakers, is poised for a significant expansion in both domestic and international markets with the launch of a new modular SUV platform, NU_IQ, slated for 2027.

The company unveiled four concept SUVs at a recent event, emphasizing its market leadership in India and strategic ambitions to challenge global giants. CEO Anish Shah highlighted the company's transformative journey over the past five years, driven by innovation and resilience.

Moving forward, Mahindra plans to roll out various petrol, diesel, and electric models globally, with initial export focus on South Africa and Australia, followed by an electric vehicle launch in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)