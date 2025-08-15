Left Menu

LandSpace Rocket Test Suffers Anomaly, Launch Investigation Underway

LandSpace Technology faced a setback when its methane-powered rocket test recorded an "anomaly". The Beijing-based company, which pioneered methane-liquid oxygen rocket launches with Zhuque-2, continues to lead innovative space exploration. The latest issue with the Zhuque-2E Y3 rocket is under investigation, as methane fuels gain appeal in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:45 IST
LandSpace Rocket Test Suffers Anomaly, Launch Investigation Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

On Friday, Chinese commercial rocket developer LandSpace Technology faced a major challenge when a test flight of its methane-powered rocket encountered an "anomaly". The company has initiated an investigation to determine the underlying cause of the issue.

LandSpace, headquartered in Beijing, achieved a significant milestone in July 2023 when it became the first company globally to launch a methane-liquid oxygen rocket with the successful debut of Zhuque-2. This accomplishment placed LandSpace ahead of U.S. giants such as Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin.

The recent anomaly occurred with the Zhuque-2E Y3 rocket, which experienced issues shortly after taking off from a commercial space launch site in northwestern China. Despite the setback, LandSpace remains dedicated to advancing the research, manufacturing, and launch of liquid oxygen and methane-powered rockets, ensuring that the investigation results will inform future innovations.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025