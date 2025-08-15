LandSpace Rocket Test Suffers Anomaly, Launch Investigation Underway
LandSpace Technology faced a setback when its methane-powered rocket test recorded an "anomaly". The Beijing-based company, which pioneered methane-liquid oxygen rocket launches with Zhuque-2, continues to lead innovative space exploration. The latest issue with the Zhuque-2E Y3 rocket is under investigation, as methane fuels gain appeal in the industry.
On Friday, Chinese commercial rocket developer LandSpace Technology faced a major challenge when a test flight of its methane-powered rocket encountered an "anomaly". The company has initiated an investigation to determine the underlying cause of the issue.
LandSpace, headquartered in Beijing, achieved a significant milestone in July 2023 when it became the first company globally to launch a methane-liquid oxygen rocket with the successful debut of Zhuque-2. This accomplishment placed LandSpace ahead of U.S. giants such as Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin.
The recent anomaly occurred with the Zhuque-2E Y3 rocket, which experienced issues shortly after taking off from a commercial space launch site in northwestern China. Despite the setback, LandSpace remains dedicated to advancing the research, manufacturing, and launch of liquid oxygen and methane-powered rockets, ensuring that the investigation results will inform future innovations.
