Global Health Updates: Berkshire's New Moves and Bioethanol Industry Woes

This week's health news is dominated by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which revealed a substantial investment in UnitedHealth Group. The move comes amid increasing scrutiny of the health insurer. Berkshire's stake, worth approximately $1.57 billion, has created buzz in the healthcare sector.

Meanwhile, Britain's bioethanol industry faces a crisis as the government refuses financial aid following a detrimental trade deal with the US under President Trump. The sector's potential collapse poses a political challenge for Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating telehealth company Hims & Hers over its advertising strategies, which has led to a dip in its stock value. Additional news includes Apple's latest health innovation—a blood oxygen measurement feature for its smartwatches—underlining growing interest in consumer health tech.

