TCS Boosts Innovation with New AI Operations Center in Mexico City

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has unveiled a new AI-driven operations center located in the heart of Mexico City, demonstrating a robust commitment to spurring innovation across the Mexican and Latin American tech landscapes.

Situated as the eighth operations hub in Mexico, the facility underscores TCS's two-decade-long journey in nurturing a skilled workforce of over 11,000 associates. It will be driven by a cadre of AI specialists and skilled software engineers, focusing on leveraging emerging enterprise technologies.

This expansion is a strategic element of TCS's growth plan for Latin America, expected to catalyze employment and deliver cutting-edge solutions in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and more, thus reinforcing Mexico's stature as a digital innovation center, emphasized by Rajeev Gupta, Head-Nearshore LATAM and Country Head - Mexico, TCS.