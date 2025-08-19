Left Menu

TCS Boosts Innovation with New AI Operations Center in Mexico City

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has inaugurated an AI-driven operations center in Mexico City, reinforcing its dedication to fostering innovation across Latin America. This strategic move aims to bolster local employment and enhance digital transformation in the region with a workforce of over 11,000 associates.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has unveiled a new AI-driven operations center located in the heart of Mexico City, demonstrating a robust commitment to spurring innovation across the Mexican and Latin American tech landscapes.

Situated as the eighth operations hub in Mexico, the facility underscores TCS's two-decade-long journey in nurturing a skilled workforce of over 11,000 associates. It will be driven by a cadre of AI specialists and skilled software engineers, focusing on leveraging emerging enterprise technologies.

This expansion is a strategic element of TCS's growth plan for Latin America, expected to catalyze employment and deliver cutting-edge solutions in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and more, thus reinforcing Mexico's stature as a digital innovation center, emphasized by Rajeev Gupta, Head-Nearshore LATAM and Country Head - Mexico, TCS.

