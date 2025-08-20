Skyroot Aerospace Leaps Forward with Siemens' Polarion Software

Skyroot Aerospace has taken a significant step in digital transformation by partnering with Siemens Digital Industries Software, choosing their Polarion™ software to enhance its software development processes and improve efficiency. This move aligns with Skyroot's objective to accelerate the global access to space.

Established in 2018, Skyroot Aerospace has rapidly marked its presence in the aviation industry. Co-founded by Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, the company gained recognition for Vikram-S, India's first privately developed rocket to launch into space in 2022. Skyroot is now planning its first commercial orbital vehicle, Vikram-1.

Naga Bharath Daka, Skyroot's Co-founder & COO, emphasized the importance of optimizing the software lifecycle to handle diverse global projects efficiently. Relying on Siemens' expertise, Skyroot aims to continue its innovative efforts in providing affordable and versatile launch solutions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)