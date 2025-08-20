Left Menu

Skyroot Aerospace Leaps Forward with Siemens' Polarion Software

Skyroot Aerospace partners with Siemens Digital Industries Software, adopting Polarion™ to streamline software development, boost efficiency, and prepare for orbital launches. After making history with Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, Skyroot aims to revolutionize space access by leveraging advanced technology in partnership with Siemens' expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:08 IST
Skyroot Aerospace Leaps Forward with Siemens' Polarion Software
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Skyroot Aerospace has taken a significant step in digital transformation by partnering with Siemens Digital Industries Software, choosing their Polarion™ software to enhance its software development processes and improve efficiency. This move aligns with Skyroot's objective to accelerate the global access to space.

Established in 2018, Skyroot Aerospace has rapidly marked its presence in the aviation industry. Co-founded by Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, the company gained recognition for Vikram-S, India's first privately developed rocket to launch into space in 2022. Skyroot is now planning its first commercial orbital vehicle, Vikram-1.

Naga Bharath Daka, Skyroot's Co-founder & COO, emphasized the importance of optimizing the software lifecycle to handle diverse global projects efficiently. Relying on Siemens' expertise, Skyroot aims to continue its innovative efforts in providing affordable and versatile launch solutions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025