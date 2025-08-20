Bigul Appoints Sanjay Shah as CTO to Lead AI-Powered Trading Revolution
Bigul, a retail investment platform by Bonanza Group, has named Sanjay Shah as its Chief Technology Officer to spearhead AI-driven trading innovations. The strategic move involves expanding Bigul's technology team and leveraging advanced tools to democratize investing with institutional-grade strategies for retail investors.
In a major strategic move, Bonanza Group's retail investment platform Bigul has appointed Sanjay Shah as its new Chief Technology Officer. This decision aims to spearhead AI-driven innovations within the trading sector.
The platform's bold agenda includes doubling its technology workforce to over 200 professionals by 2025, indicating a strong commitment to innovation, automation, and empowering investors. Shah's extensive experience in capital markets technology positions him as a pivotal figure in Bigul's journey towards becoming a tech-centric investment powerhouse.
Bigul aims to revolutionize India's retail investing landscape by equipping everyday investors with institutional-grade strategies. The integration of AI, automation, and low-code tools promises to transform traditional investment models, making them more accessible and personalized.
