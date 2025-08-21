Worker-Led Protests Challenge Microsoft's Controversial Israeli Military Contracts
Microsoft faces worker-led protests over its ties with the Israeli military amid claims of using the company's technology for surveillance in Gaza. These developments prompt the tech giant to commission a law firm's review while employees demand more action against military contracts. Police made arrests during the protests.
- Country:
- United States
Tensions have escalated at Microsoft headquarters as worker-led protests address the company's controversial ties with the Israeli military. Defining a significant challenge for the tech giant, these protests criticize the alleged use of Microsoft technology in surveillance activities during the ongoing Gaza conflict.
Demonstrators have called for an immediate severance of Microsoft's business dealings with Israel. Following reports of alleged misuse of its Azure cloud computing platform, Microsoft has commissioned an investigation by Covington & Burling to explore these claims.
Despite Microsoft's promises of a thorough review, activists and employee groups like 'No Azure for Apartheid' remain unconvinced. They cite ongoing concerns about the ethical implications of technology used in military operations and highlight Microsoft's contracts with the Israeli Ministry of Defence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Safe City Project: Surveillance at the Forefront
Technology Transforms Jobs in East Asia, but Inequality Remains a Key Risk
HYLENR Secures $3 Million to Propel LENR Technology for Carbon-Free Energy
EU Eyes Assam: Unlocking Research and Technology Ties
United Airlines Technology Outage Disrupts Flights Nationwide