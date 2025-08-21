Worker-Led Protests Challenge Microsoft's Controversial Israeli Military Contracts

Tensions have escalated at Microsoft headquarters as worker-led protests address the company's controversial ties with the Israeli military. Defining a significant challenge for the tech giant, these protests criticize the alleged use of Microsoft technology in surveillance activities during the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Demonstrators have called for an immediate severance of Microsoft's business dealings with Israel. Following reports of alleged misuse of its Azure cloud computing platform, Microsoft has commissioned an investigation by Covington & Burling to explore these claims.

Despite Microsoft's promises of a thorough review, activists and employee groups like 'No Azure for Apartheid' remain unconvinced. They cite ongoing concerns about the ethical implications of technology used in military operations and highlight Microsoft's contracts with the Israeli Ministry of Defence.

