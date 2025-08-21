Tibet celebrated its 60th anniversary as a Chinese autonomous region with a display of songs, dances, and a parade at Lhasa's massive square near the Potala Palace. Thousands of attendees, holding red flags and placards, cheered the leadership of the Communist Party.

The occasion featured a rare visit from President Xi Jinping alongside a delegation of senior leaders from Beijing, reinforcing China's focus on the region's stability, development, and ecological protection. President Xi's directives on adherence to party guidance were prominently displayed during the event.

Amidst ongoing international criticism over China's rule in Tibet, official narratives highlight significant economic growth and infrastructure development. However, tension remains, particularly over issues involving Tibetan Buddhism and the succession of the Dalai Lama.

(With inputs from agencies.)