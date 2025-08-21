WHO Restructures Amid US-induced Budget Strain

The World Health Organization (WHO) is facing significant internal changes as it contends with financial challenges following the United States' decision to withdraw from the agency. Documents obtained by Reuters reveal plans to relocate four units while also scaling back on some areas of work.

The proposed relocation will move aspects of the WHO's operations from its Geneva headquarters to other locations. Health emergencies teams are set for Berlin, operations and logistics to Dubai, and the health workforce department to Lyon, France, in early 2025. Traditional medicine functions will move to Jamnagar, India, by July 2026. Such moves could save the organization up to $3.3 million annually despite initial relocation costs.

As the WHO adjusts to a 21% budget cut, reducing its 2026-2027 budget to $4.2 billion, it plans to cut 600 jobs in Geneva. The organization emphasizes these relocations are aimed at boosting agility and efficiency, allowing it to focus on its core missions while fostering cost-saving efficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)