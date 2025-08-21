Left Menu

WHO Restructures Amid US-induced Budget Strain

The World Health Organization (WHO) is undergoing major restructuring due to budget cuts triggered by the U.S. decision to leave the agency. This involves relocating units and scaling back operations, impacting more than 400 staff departures and 600 job cuts in Geneva to enhance efficiency and cost savings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:56 IST
WHO Restructures Amid US-induced Budget Strain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is facing significant internal changes as it contends with financial challenges following the United States' decision to withdraw from the agency. Documents obtained by Reuters reveal plans to relocate four units while also scaling back on some areas of work.

The proposed relocation will move aspects of the WHO's operations from its Geneva headquarters to other locations. Health emergencies teams are set for Berlin, operations and logistics to Dubai, and the health workforce department to Lyon, France, in early 2025. Traditional medicine functions will move to Jamnagar, India, by July 2026. Such moves could save the organization up to $3.3 million annually despite initial relocation costs.

As the WHO adjusts to a 21% budget cut, reducing its 2026-2027 budget to $4.2 billion, it plans to cut 600 jobs in Geneva. The organization emphasizes these relocations are aimed at boosting agility and efficiency, allowing it to focus on its core missions while fostering cost-saving efficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025