Pinarayi Vijayan Launches KFON OTT: Championing Connectivity and Inclusion

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has officially unveiled the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) OTT platform, touting it as a significant milestone in the state's digital journey. Despite early skepticism and legal hurdles, the project has thrived, reaching over one lakh connections, and securing an ISPA license for national expansion.

Vijayan criticized detractors who doubted KFON's feasibility and sustainability, highlighting the project's resilience and determination in the face of adversity. He linked its narrative to the broader theme of triumph over opposition, invoking the spirit of Onam's message of goodness and equality.

The Chief Minister emphasized Kerala's pioneering move to declare the internet a public right. With KFON's ambitious rollout, the state aims to enhance digital accessibility, especially in underserved rural and tribal areas, while the OTT platform will offer a range of popular streaming services, further democratizing digital access for all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)