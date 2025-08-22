U.S. Halts Worker Visas for Foreign Truck Drivers

The United States has abruptly suspended the issuance of all worker visas for foreign commercial truck drivers, a move announced by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday. The decision comes amid rising concerns about road safety and the economic welfare of American truck drivers.

Rubio expressed apprehension over the growing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads. Posting on the platform X, he highlighted the dangers these foreign operators pose to American lives and the competitive pressure on local truckers, whose livelihoods are perceived to be at risk.

The moratorium on these visas aims to address these escalating worries and is part of broader efforts to prioritize domestic employment within the transportation sector.

