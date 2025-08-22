Left Menu

U.S. Halts Worker Visas for Foreign Truck Drivers

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced an immediate pause in worker visas for foreign commercial truck drivers. This decision is a response to concerns about safety and the impact on American truckers' livelihoods, as the increase in foreign drivers is seen as a threat to both.

Updated: 22-08-2025 03:12 IST
The United States has abruptly suspended the issuance of all worker visas for foreign commercial truck drivers, a move announced by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday. The decision comes amid rising concerns about road safety and the economic welfare of American truck drivers.

Rubio expressed apprehension over the growing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads. Posting on the platform X, he highlighted the dangers these foreign operators pose to American lives and the competitive pressure on local truckers, whose livelihoods are perceived to be at risk.

The moratorium on these visas aims to address these escalating worries and is part of broader efforts to prioritize domestic employment within the transportation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

