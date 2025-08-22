Left Menu

Kerala Startup Mission Launches UAE-Focused Logistics Innovation Track

Kerala Startup Mission has introduced a Supply Chain and Logistics track under its 2025 Industry Cohort Programme, aimed at helping Indian startups penetrate the UAE and Gulf logistics market. With Transworld Group as an industry partner, the program focuses on digital innovation and market-ready solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:41 IST
Kerala Startup Mission Launches UAE-Focused Logistics Innovation Track
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has unveiled a Supply Chain and Logistics track as part of its 2025 Industry Cohort Programme. This initiative, launched in collaboration with a Middle East partner, aims to assist 10 select Indian startups in breaking into the UAE and broader Gulf logistics sector, as announced on Friday.

The program partners with Transworld Group to drive innovation and foster partnerships, offering startups investment opportunities with major regional logisticians. It targets innovation in digital freight platforms, AI/ML supply chain visibility, cold chain efficiency, port digitisation, and others.

KSUM will also provide B2B access, mentorship, and a pilot launchpad through Transworld's network. It facilitates GCC investor connections, and offers support for localization and scaling in the Gulf region. According to KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika, it aims to connect Indian startups with the booming Middle East market, providing strategic business and investment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025