Kerala Startup Mission Launches UAE-Focused Logistics Innovation Track

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has unveiled a Supply Chain and Logistics track as part of its 2025 Industry Cohort Programme. This initiative, launched in collaboration with a Middle East partner, aims to assist 10 select Indian startups in breaking into the UAE and broader Gulf logistics sector, as announced on Friday.

The program partners with Transworld Group to drive innovation and foster partnerships, offering startups investment opportunities with major regional logisticians. It targets innovation in digital freight platforms, AI/ML supply chain visibility, cold chain efficiency, port digitisation, and others.

KSUM will also provide B2B access, mentorship, and a pilot launchpad through Transworld's network. It facilitates GCC investor connections, and offers support for localization and scaling in the Gulf region. According to KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika, it aims to connect Indian startups with the booming Middle East market, providing strategic business and investment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)