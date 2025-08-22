Left Menu

Investors Pivot Amid Equity Market Volatility

Global equity funds experienced a steep inflow decline due to a technological sector selloff and caution ahead of the Federal Reserve Chair's speech at Jackson Hole. U.S. and sectoral fund outflows were noted, while bond and money market funds showed strong inflows, highlighting investor risk aversion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:02 IST
Investors Pivot Amid Equity Market Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global equity fund inflows have witnessed a significant drop in the week leading up to August 20, amidst growing caution over the selloff in major technology stocks. The anticipation surrounding Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium further contributed to risk aversion among investors.

Data from LSEG Lipper illustrated a sharp reduction with global equity funds garnering just $2.27 billion, a steep decline from the previous week's impressive $19.29 billion net purchase. U.S. equity funds particularly struggled, experiencing a net outflow of $2.4 billion, partially reversing the prior week's net inflow of approximately $8.76 billion.

Despite the declines, global bond funds remained attractive as investors infused a net $18.82 billion for the 17th consecutive week. High yield and short-term bond funds saw substantial inflows, indicating a strategic shift towards safer investment vehicles amidst market uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
2
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global
3
Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

 Global
4
Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025