Trump Announces JFK Center to Host 2026 World Cup Draw

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., will host the 2026 World Cup draw on December 5. The announcement was made in the presence of Vice President JD Vance, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristy Noem.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed pride in the unifying aspect of the World Cup, emphasizing its role in bringing the world together in America. The tournament will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, featuring 48 teams for the first time, with matches spread across several cities.

The Kennedy Center is undergoing a $257 million renovation, which Trump has linked to the 250th U.S. anniversary celebrations. In preparation for the World Cup, FIFA has established field offices in the U.S., amplifying the country's role in the prestigious event.

