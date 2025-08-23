Left Menu

Goa Champions Digital Revolution: Unveiling AI-Driven Governance

Goa is embracing a digital transformation by leveraging artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to foster inclusive and citizen-centric governance. Under the Goa AI Mission 2027, the state is building a future-ready environment aimed at enhancing efficiency through creativity and inclusivity within the governance framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 23-08-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 09:51 IST
Goa is leading a digital transformation in India by using artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to foster more inclusive and citizen-focused governance, announced state Minister Rohan Khaunte.

Speaking at the 18th Digital Technology Conclave organized by GovConnect and Goa Electronics Limited, Khaunte emphasized the commitment to developing a future-ready state through the Goa AI Mission 2027.

The event underscored discussions on digital governance, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, while involving prominent figures such as Mizoram's ICT Minister and industry leaders.

