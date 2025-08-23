Goa Champions Digital Revolution: Unveiling AI-Driven Governance

Goa is leading a digital transformation in India by using artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to foster more inclusive and citizen-focused governance, announced state Minister Rohan Khaunte.

Speaking at the 18th Digital Technology Conclave organized by GovConnect and Goa Electronics Limited, Khaunte emphasized the commitment to developing a future-ready state through the Goa AI Mission 2027.

The event underscored discussions on digital governance, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, while involving prominent figures such as Mizoram's ICT Minister and industry leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)