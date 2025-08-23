Press Freedom Eroding: A Hong Kong Visa Controversy

Bloomberg announced on Saturday its efforts to address the visa renewal denial of their Hong Kong correspondent, Rebecca Choong Wilkins. Hong Kong authorities refused to renew Wilkins' visa without providing an explanation, according to confirmation from the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents' Club.

Although Bloomberg refrains from commenting on individual cases, it expressed full support for Wilkins, committing to pursue appropriate measures to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Immigration Department stated that it does not comment on individual cases, emphasizing that applicants must meet eligibility criteria.

Concerns have been mounting over the erosion of press freedoms in Hong Kong since its return to Chinese rule in 1997. Media advocacy groups report increased denials of entry or visas for journalists, particularly after the 2020 national security law, contributing to Hong Kong's decline in press freedom rankings.