Press Freedom Eroding: A Hong Kong Visa Controversy

Bloomberg journalist Rebecca Choong Wilkins' visa renewal in Hong Kong was denied without explanation, raising concerns about press freedoms in the city. Industry watchdogs highlight increased restrictions since 1997. Wilkins' case exemplifies the trend of foreign journalists facing visa issues under the 2020 national security law.

Updated: 23-08-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 18:39 IST
Bloomberg announced on Saturday its efforts to address the visa renewal denial of their Hong Kong correspondent, Rebecca Choong Wilkins. Hong Kong authorities refused to renew Wilkins' visa without providing an explanation, according to confirmation from the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents' Club.

Although Bloomberg refrains from commenting on individual cases, it expressed full support for Wilkins, committing to pursue appropriate measures to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Immigration Department stated that it does not comment on individual cases, emphasizing that applicants must meet eligibility criteria.

Concerns have been mounting over the erosion of press freedoms in Hong Kong since its return to Chinese rule in 1997. Media advocacy groups report increased denials of entry or visas for journalists, particularly after the 2020 national security law, contributing to Hong Kong's decline in press freedom rankings.

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

