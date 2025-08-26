Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Digital Taxes
U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened additional tariffs on countries that impose digital taxes. He demands the removal of such legislation, viewing it as discriminatory, and warns of significant tariffs on exports and export restrictions on technology if his terms are not met.
- Country:
- United States
In a bold move aimed at countries implementing digital taxes, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose substantial tariffs on their exports to the United States. This announcement raises significant concerns about international trade relations.
Trump conveyed his discontent with these digital taxes, describing them as discriminatory actions, through a social media post. He clearly outlined his stance that unless these taxes and regulations are withdrawn, drastic measures will follow.
The President's warning included the possibility of implementing export restrictions on highly protected U.S. technology and chips, signaling potential disruptions in the global technology trade sector.
ALSO READ
U.S. Tariffs Tighten Grip on Indian Exports Amid Russia-Related Tensions
AfDB Partners with Japan’s Aerosense to Advance Drone Technology in Africa
Sampre Nutrition Secures Lucrative Deal with Rama Exports to Boost Revenue
Proposed Regulatory Review Cell will review all regulations at least once in 5-7 years: RBI Guv.
Guidelines for social media regulations shouldn't be knee jerk reaction but based on broad parameters having views of all stakeholders: SC.