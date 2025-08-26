Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Digital Taxes

In a bold move aimed at countries implementing digital taxes, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose substantial tariffs on their exports to the United States. This announcement raises significant concerns about international trade relations.

Trump conveyed his discontent with these digital taxes, describing them as discriminatory actions, through a social media post. He clearly outlined his stance that unless these taxes and regulations are withdrawn, drastic measures will follow.

The President's warning included the possibility of implementing export restrictions on highly protected U.S. technology and chips, signaling potential disruptions in the global technology trade sector.