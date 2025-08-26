Guigang's Electric Vehicle Industry: Powering Global Green Transition

GUIGANG, China, August 26, 2025 – As Guigang City celebrates a decade of innovation in the new energy electric vehicle sector, the local government announced the 5th New Energy Electric Vehicle Industry Development Conference, scheduled for August 28 in Nanning.

With the theme of 'Innovation-Driven Intelligent Manufacturing, Openness Connecting the Globe,' the conference aims to unite industry leaders, experts, and international delegates to explore advancements and market opportunities within the RCEP region. Key activities will include thematic discussions, product launches, and ASEAN-focused trade events.

Over the past decade, Gangbei District has emerged as a key player in electric vehicle manufacturing, boasting an annual production capacity totaling millions of units. The district's strategic location and strong transportation links bolster its position in the global market, with exports reaching continents worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)