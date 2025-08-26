Left Menu

Omar speaks to Union Home Minister; apprises him about flood situation in Jammu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-08-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 20:09 IST
Omar speaks to Union Home Minister; apprises him about flood situation in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to brief him on the serious flood situation in the Jammu region, which has seen significant damage and disruption.

''Spoke to @AmitShah ji on the phone to brief him about the situation in J&K, especially Jammu province, where heavy and continuous rains have caused a lot of damage and disruption to normal life,'' Abdullah posted on his X handle.

He also briefed Shah about the ongoing disruption in connectivity, saying that efforts are underway to restore phone and data services as quickly as possible.

Abdullah expressed regret that he and his colleagues were unable to travel to Jammu due to the closure of the Jammu airport.

''I hope to be able to get there on the first flight tomorrow,'' he said, adding that he is ''closely monitoring the situation and in touch with the teams on the ground in the division''.

In a separate post, Abdullah also conveyed his condolences to the families of the people killed in a landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

''Very sorry to hear about the deaths of the pilgrims on the Mata Vaishno Devi track,'' he wrote. ''I send my condolences to the families of the deceased. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace.'' Torrential rains have wreaked havoc across the Jammu region, causing widespread flooding and landslides that have left at least 10 people dead, including six pilgrims on a Vaishno Devi route. Many more are feared trapped.

Relentless heavy rain not only pounded Jammu, which saw flashfloods, landslides and the pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine being suspended, but also Kashmir Valley.

Infrastructure was severely damaged with bridges collapsing and mobile towers and electricity poles virtually breaking like twigs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF Chief cautions against rolling out theaterisation plan in hurry; proposes joint planning, coordination centre

IAF Chief cautions against rolling out theaterisation plan in hurry; propose...

 India
2
Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak on three farms

Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak on three farms

 France
3
Mamata says 2.26 lakh pattas for building homes ensured in her regime

Mamata says 2.26 lakh pattas for building homes ensured in her regime

 India
4
Uttarakhand CM announces Rs 5 lakh relief package for disaster-hit families in Pauri

Uttarakhand CM announces Rs 5 lakh relief package for disaster-hit families ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025