Left Menu

Telecom Emergency: Intra-Circle Roaming Activated in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Flood Chaos

In response to floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir, telecom services are now directed to activate intra-circle roaming. The move, mandated by the Department of Telecommunications, aims to ensure connectivity amid network outages caused by continual rainfall, impacting emergency services and creating widespread panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:14 IST
Telecom Emergency: Intra-Circle Roaming Activated in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Flood Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Telecommunications has mandated all telecom service providers in Jammu and Kashmir to activate the intra-circle roaming (ICR) facility until September 2. The directive comes amid widespread network failures due to relentless rainfall and landslides, affecting large regions within the Jammu division.

This order affects major telecom operators like Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Reliance-Jio, and Vodafone-Idea. According to the Department of Telecommunications' disaster management unit, the directive follows Clause 29.6 of the unified licence agreement and provisions outlined in the SOP 2020 for disaster response. This measure is essential for maintaining connectivity in an area heavily impacted by consistent rain and adverse weather conditions.

The severe weather conditions have led to significant damage, particularly to optical fibres, resulting in communication blackouts and hindering emergency responses. While residents face increased anxiety due to these outages, telecom operators have deployed technical teams to expedite the restoration of services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic National Conference on SC/ST Welfare in Bhubaneswar

Historic National Conference on SC/ST Welfare in Bhubaneswar

 India
2
Chinese Stocks Falter Amid AI-Driven Market Volatility

Chinese Stocks Falter Amid AI-Driven Market Volatility

 Global
3
Empowering Rural Youth: Hands-On Electrical Training in Assam

Empowering Rural Youth: Hands-On Electrical Training in Assam

 India
4
Indian Navy Strengthens Joint Command Amid Theaterisation Debate

Indian Navy Strengthens Joint Command Amid Theaterisation Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025