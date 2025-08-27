China's AI Chip Revolution: Huawei's Ambitious Production Plans
China aims to boost AI chip production by 2026, aiming to reduce reliance on Nvidia. Huawei plans to produce AI chips at dedicated plants, potentially outpacing current production capacities. SMIC will double its manufacturing of 7nm chips in response to demand, amidst ongoing U.S. restrictions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:45 IST
China's chipmakers are strategizing to drastically increase the nation's output of artificial intelligence chips by the year 2026, in a calculated move to lessen dependence on Nvidia.
The Financial Times has reported that Huawei is set to begin operations at a dedicated plant for AI chip manufacturing by the end of this year. Two additional facilities are slated to commence operations in 2026, according to sources.
While these plants are anticipated to primarily support Huawei, no clear ownership details have emerged. Meanwhile, SMIC is preparing to double its production capacity for 7nm chips next year, catering predominantly to Huawei's demand.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- AI chips
- Huawei
- Nvidia
- SMIC
- semiconductors
- production
- factories
- capacity
- technology
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Inter-ministerial meeting discusses ways to boost steel production, exports
US FAA plans table-top exercises before it may lift Boeing 737 MAX production cap
UPDATE 1-US FAA to conduct scenario-based planning with Boeing before it may lift 737 MAX production cap
In last decade, electronics production in India rose by 500 per cent, mobile production by 2,700 pc and defence production by 200 pc: PM.
PM Modi inaugurates lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility supporting hybrid and electric vehicle battery production.