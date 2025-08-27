Ukraine's Lithium Auction: A Strategic Move for Energy and Tech

Ukraine has taken a significant step in leveraging its natural resources by launching a tender to mine a lithium deposit in the Kirovohrad region, according to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

This tender marks the first project within a joint investment fund formed with the United States in April. The initiative, strongly backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, aims to provide the U.S. with preferential access to Ukrainian mineral deals while supporting Ukraine's reconstruction amid its conflict with Russia.

The site, known as 'Dobra,' is recognized for its substantial lithium reserves, considered critical for energy and technology sectors. The tender seeks an investor capable of ensuring not only extraction but also establishing value-added production in Ukraine. Official announcements and bid submissions will follow in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)