Indonesia's New Food Labelling Law: A Countdown to Healthier Choices

Indonesia plans to implement new labelling norms for food and beverage products high in salt, sugar, or fat within two years. The health initiative aims to combat rising obesity rates in the nation by enforcing strict labelling rules, facing lobbying from various industry groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia is set to introduce stringent labelling norms for food and beverage products high in salt, sugar, or fat, with a deadline of two years for companies to comply, a government official told Reuters. This move, aimed at curbing obesity, has faced delays due to industry lobbying.

The initiative, announced by health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi, follows a consultation with the World Trade Organization. Indonesia's response involves an initial educational phase, with enforced restrictions, such as advertising curbs and sales bans near schools, set to begin after a two-year grace period.

The plan reflects a global trend towards clearer nutritional information, although U.S. food makers and other industry bodies have expressed concerns about its impact on exports. Indonesia plans to adopt a traffic-light labelling system by 2024, similar to models used in over 40 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

