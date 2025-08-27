Indonesia's New Food Labelling Law: A Countdown to Healthier Choices

Indonesia is set to introduce stringent labelling norms for food and beverage products high in salt, sugar, or fat, with a deadline of two years for companies to comply, a government official told Reuters. This move, aimed at curbing obesity, has faced delays due to industry lobbying.

The initiative, announced by health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi, follows a consultation with the World Trade Organization. Indonesia's response involves an initial educational phase, with enforced restrictions, such as advertising curbs and sales bans near schools, set to begin after a two-year grace period.

The plan reflects a global trend towards clearer nutritional information, although U.S. food makers and other industry bodies have expressed concerns about its impact on exports. Indonesia plans to adopt a traffic-light labelling system by 2024, similar to models used in over 40 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)