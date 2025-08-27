Shooter Contained in Minneapolis School Incident

Minneapolis police quickly responded to a shooting incident at the Annunciation Church, located in the city's south end, which also houses an elementary school.

Authorities have confirmed that the shooter has been contained, and there is no active threat to the community. However, information regarding casualties remains unclear.

United States Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem noted that the Department of Homeland Security is closely monitoring the incident, maintaining communication with local authorities as developments unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)