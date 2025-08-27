Left Menu

Shooter Contained in Minneapolis School Incident

Minneapolis police have responded to a shooting incident at Annunciation Church and School. Authorities confirm that the shooter is contained and there's no ongoing threat. Details about casualties remain unclear. The Department of Homeland Security is monitoring the situation closely and collaborating with local officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:28 IST
Shooter Contained in Minneapolis School Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Minneapolis police quickly responded to a shooting incident at the Annunciation Church, located in the city's south end, which also houses an elementary school.

Authorities have confirmed that the shooter has been contained, and there is no active threat to the community. However, information regarding casualties remains unclear.

United States Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem noted that the Department of Homeland Security is closely monitoring the incident, maintaining communication with local authorities as developments unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis police say a shooting at a Catholic school has left three dead, including the shooter, and 17 injured, reports AP.

Minneapolis police say a shooting at a Catholic school has left three dead, ...

 Global
2
Lithium Gold Rush: Ukraine Opens Doors to Investors

Lithium Gold Rush: Ukraine Opens Doors to Investors

 Global
3
Arrests, Tensions Rise in Assam Amid JMB Alert

Arrests, Tensions Rise in Assam Amid JMB Alert

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir Offers Relief to Landslide Victims

Jammu and Kashmir Offers Relief to Landslide Victims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025