Bhagwati Products' Ambitious Revenue Milestone: Heading Towards Rs 15,000 Crore Mark

Bhagwati Products, a leading electronic contract manufacturer, is aiming to achieve a revenue milestone of Rs 15,000 crore by the fiscal year 2025-26, according to co-founder Rahul Sharma.

The company recorded a tenfold increase in revenue from Rs 620 crore in FY24 to Rs 6,200 crore by April 2025, underscoring its rapid growth, largely propelled by smartphone manufacturing for brands like Vivo and OPPO.

Bhagwati Products plans further expansion with a new facility in Greater Noida and aims to hit a production rate of 25 million devices by the end of 2025 while venturing into component manufacturing to become an original design manufacturer in India.