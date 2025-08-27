Bhagwati Products' Ambitious Revenue Milestone: Heading Towards Rs 15,000 Crore Mark
Bhagwati Products, an electronic contract manufacturer, targets Rs 15,000 crore revenue by FY26, driven by rapid production expansion in smartphone and device manufacturing. Rapid revenue growth from Rs 620 crore in FY24 to Rs 6,200 crore by April 2025 sets pace, eyeing 25 million production targets and India's ODM leadership.
Bhagwati Products, a leading electronic contract manufacturer, is aiming to achieve a revenue milestone of Rs 15,000 crore by the fiscal year 2025-26, according to co-founder Rahul Sharma.
The company recorded a tenfold increase in revenue from Rs 620 crore in FY24 to Rs 6,200 crore by April 2025, underscoring its rapid growth, largely propelled by smartphone manufacturing for brands like Vivo and OPPO.
Bhagwati Products plans further expansion with a new facility in Greater Noida and aims to hit a production rate of 25 million devices by the end of 2025 while venturing into component manufacturing to become an original design manufacturer in India.
