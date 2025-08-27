Left Menu

Lithium Gold Rush: Ukraine Opens Doors to Investors

Ukraine is inviting bids for mining a lithium deposit in the Kirovohrad region. The tender, part of a U.S. investment partnership, aims to bolster Ukraine's economy amidst ongoing tensions with Russia. Successful bidders must commit to a significant investment and adhere to environmental and local development stipulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:36 IST
Lithium Gold Rush: Ukraine Opens Doors to Investors
Ukraine has announced a tender for mining rights to a lithium deposit located in the Kirovohrad region, as stated by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. This marks the initial project under a joint investment initiative with the United States, established in April to strengthen Kyiv's strategic positioning amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump, the collaboration grants the United States preferential access to Ukraine's burgeoning minerals sector, aligning with American efforts to support Ukraine's rebuilding. The 'Dobra' site, containing vital lithium reserves, is crucial for energy and tech industries.

The winner of the tender will enter a 50-year agreement, investing a minimum of $179 million, encompassing geological survey, production, and value-addition in Ukraine. Ukraine's economy ministry emphasizes the need for adherence to environmental regulations and fostering local economic growth.

