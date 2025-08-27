Lithium Gold Rush: Ukraine Opens Doors to Investors

Ukraine has announced a tender for mining rights to a lithium deposit located in the Kirovohrad region, as stated by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. This marks the initial project under a joint investment initiative with the United States, established in April to strengthen Kyiv's strategic positioning amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump, the collaboration grants the United States preferential access to Ukraine's burgeoning minerals sector, aligning with American efforts to support Ukraine's rebuilding. The 'Dobra' site, containing vital lithium reserves, is crucial for energy and tech industries.

The winner of the tender will enter a 50-year agreement, investing a minimum of $179 million, encompassing geological survey, production, and value-addition in Ukraine. Ukraine's economy ministry emphasizes the need for adherence to environmental regulations and fostering local economic growth.