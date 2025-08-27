Lithium Gold Rush: Ukraine Opens Doors to Investors
Ukraine is inviting bids for mining a lithium deposit in the Kirovohrad region. The tender, part of a U.S. investment partnership, aims to bolster Ukraine's economy amidst ongoing tensions with Russia. Successful bidders must commit to a significant investment and adhere to environmental and local development stipulations.
Ukraine has announced a tender for mining rights to a lithium deposit located in the Kirovohrad region, as stated by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. This marks the initial project under a joint investment initiative with the United States, established in April to strengthen Kyiv's strategic positioning amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.
Promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump, the collaboration grants the United States preferential access to Ukraine's burgeoning minerals sector, aligning with American efforts to support Ukraine's rebuilding. The 'Dobra' site, containing vital lithium reserves, is crucial for energy and tech industries.
The winner of the tender will enter a 50-year agreement, investing a minimum of $179 million, encompassing geological survey, production, and value-addition in Ukraine. Ukraine's economy ministry emphasizes the need for adherence to environmental regulations and fostering local economic growth.
ALSO READ
India Sets Sail on a $1 Trillion Maritime Investment Journey
Morolong Urges Long-Term Investment as SA Prepares to Lead G20 in 2025
Turkey's Aerospace Ambitions Soar with Landmark Aselsan Investment
Ukraine Opens Bidding for Strategic Lithium Investment
CCI Approves PSA India’s Full Acquisition of PSA Bharat Investments