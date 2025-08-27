Ukraine is strategically leveraging its vast collection of battlefield data as a significant asset in strengthening ties with international allies. The country's deputy prime minister emphasized the priceless value of this information, particularly as Kyiv negotiates support from friendly nations.

The collected datasets, crucial for training artificial intelligence models, are especially sought after in the defense sector. With the information amassed since Russia's 2022 invasion, Ukraine holds unparalleled combat data that could fortify its position as a key ally to countries like the United States.

Ukraine is also inviting international defense companies to test new weapons in its territory, having received nearly 1,000 applications from firms eager to participate. Additionally, advancements in AI-driven drone technologies are pivotal in modern warfare, and Ukraine is at the forefront of these developments.