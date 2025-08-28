Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Projects AI Chip Market Expansion Amid Investor Concerns
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang maintains a bullish outlook on the AI chip market, predicting it will become a multi-trillion-dollar industry in the coming years, despite concerns about growth fatigue. Huang emphasizes Nvidia's technological edge and robust demand from tech giants as key factors for sustained growth.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recalibrated investor expectations on Wednesday by projecting a dynamic future for AI chips, despite evident concerns of a cooling market. Unfazed by hints of sector fatigue, Huang remains firm that AI infrastructure could see investments hit $3 to $4 trillion by decade-end.
The chip giant has recently seen slowing growth, causing some investor unease. However, Huang contends that rising demand from major tech players and data center operators will bolster Nvidia's position, insisting, "The more you buy, the more you grow." As such, Nvidia stakes its optimistic outlook on significant capital expenditure in AI capabilities.
Despite lower-than-anticipated revenue forecasts, the appetite for Nvidia's innovation remains robust, exemplified by a $650 million purchase of its H20 chip for the Chinese market. While skepticism simmers amid AI stock fatigue, Huang stresses we're merely at the dawn of this technological revolution.
