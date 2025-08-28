Left Menu

Nvidia in Crossfire: AI Dreams vs. Trade War Woes

Nvidia's shares dipped amid tensions in the Sino-U.S. trade war, impacting its AI chip sales forecasts for China. Despite strong revenues and a major share buyback plan, political hurdles challenge the company's growth ambitions. Meanwhile, the broader tech market eyes potential Federal Reserve rate cuts impacting U.S. stock futures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 15:45 IST
Nvidia in Crossfire: AI Dreams vs. Trade War Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia faces a challenging environment as its shares fell due to tensions in the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade war, which have impacted its ability to forecast AI chip sales to China. This came after Nvidia secured licenses to sell its H20 chips to China under a revenue-sharing agreement with the U.S. government.

Despite this setback, Nvidia announced strong quarterly forecasts and a massive $60 billion share buyback plan, which, along with positive remarks from CEO Jensen Huang, reassured investors concerned about AI infrastructure demand. Analysts note the political landscape hinders Nvidia's global ambitions rather than a lack of AI demand.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq saw mixed performances as other semiconductor firms like Super Micro Computer and AMD also faced declines. However, AI demand remained a catalyst for gains in companies like Snowflake. Broader market expectations include a possible Federal Reserve rate cut, depending on upcoming economic data releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kremlin Dismisses Drone Surveillance Allegations as 'Fake News'

Kremlin Dismisses Drone Surveillance Allegations as 'Fake News'

 Global
2
Billie Jean King: Inspiring Change on the Tennis Court and Beyond

Billie Jean King: Inspiring Change on the Tennis Court and Beyond

 Global
3
CPI Delegation Pushes for Voter Inclusion in Bihar

CPI Delegation Pushes for Voter Inclusion in Bihar

 India
4
Rajasthan High Court Quashes 2021 Police Recruitment Amidst Scandal

Rajasthan High Court Quashes 2021 Police Recruitment Amidst Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025