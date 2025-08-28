Left Menu

India and Philippines Forge Alliance in Space Tech Revolution

India and the Philippines have signed an MoU to boost cooperation in electronics, space, and satellite communication technologies. The agreement aims to enhance industry collaborations and foster joint research, innovation, and development in advanced tech sectors, marking a significant milestone in their diplomatic relations.

In a significant development, the space industry associations of India and the Philippines have announced a partnership to enhance cooperation in electronics, space, and satellite communication technologies.

The Satcom Industry Association-India (SIA-India) and the Electronic Industry Association of the Philippines Inc (EIAPI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate co-development and build collaborative manufacturing ecosystems.

This agreement, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the two nations' diplomatic ties, marks a strategic move to strengthen industry linkages, driving joint research and innovation in satellite communications and next-generation technologies.

