India and Philippines Forge Alliance in Space Tech Revolution

In a significant development, the space industry associations of India and the Philippines have announced a partnership to enhance cooperation in electronics, space, and satellite communication technologies.

The Satcom Industry Association-India (SIA-India) and the Electronic Industry Association of the Philippines Inc (EIAPI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate co-development and build collaborative manufacturing ecosystems.

This agreement, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the two nations' diplomatic ties, marks a strategic move to strengthen industry linkages, driving joint research and innovation in satellite communications and next-generation technologies.

