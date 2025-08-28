Nasdaq Stumbles Amid Nvidia Slump and Sino-U.S. Trade Tensions

The Nasdaq Composite set to open flat on Thursday as Nvidia shares drag, fueled by Sino-U.S. trade tensions impacting potential China sales. Nvidia's revenue forecast omitted China sales, raising investor concerns despite the company's licensing agreements.

Nvidia's shares fell 0.3% in premarket trading. Doubts linger about its data center spending while the firm's strong earnings projection and substantial $60 billion share buyback offered some solace to investors amid AI demand apprehensions.

Wall Street bullish sentiments sustained despite economic fluctuations. All eyes are on the Federal Reserve with a potential interest rate cut. The markets remain alert to upcoming economic data, including the Personal Consumption Expenditures index which might influence September rate decisions.

