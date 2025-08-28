Nvidia Faces Challenges Amid Sino-U.S. Trade Tensions

The Nasdaq faced a setback on Thursday due to a decline in Nvidia shares amid ongoing Sino-U.S. trade tensions. Nvidia excluded potential China sales from its quarterly forecast, leading to a 2.6% drop in its shares despite obtaining certain licenses to sell its H20 chips in China.

Concerns arose about Nvidia's data center results and possible reduced spending by cloud providers. The S&P 500 technology sector, which initially showed promise, fell by 0.5%, and the chip index declined 0.2%. However, Nvidia's $60 billion share buyback plan and optimistic comments by CEO Jensen Huang eased some investor worries.

Meanwhile, Snowflake and HP Inc saw gains due to anticipated AI demand. Expectations for a possible Federal Reserve rate cut buoyed the market, despite mixed economic signals. Jobless claims fell, and corporate profits rebounded, but inflation data could affect rate cut expectations.

