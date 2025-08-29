RIL and Meta Fuel AI Revolution in India with Rs 855 Crore Venture

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited has announced a significant joint venture with social media titan Meta, involving an initial investment of Rs 855 crore (approximately USD 100 million). This collaboration aims to advance artificial intelligence technology solutions for business organizations across India.

The partnership also extends to a collaboration with Google to establish AI-ready data centers, utilizing Google's computing power, Reliance's energy resources, and Jio's connectivity services. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to strengthen AI infrastructure.

Leveraging Meta's open-source Llama model, the venture seeks to democratize AI for Indian enterprises, combining Meta's cutting-edge technology with Reliance's industry expertise. This move is poised to accelerate innovation and productivity throughout India's business landscape.