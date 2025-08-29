Crackdown on TikTok Stars: Egypt's Tense Dance with Digital Fame

Amid a growing crackdown, Egyptian authorities have detained numerous teenage TikTok influencers on allegations including family value violations and money laundering. This wave of arrests has seen dozens detained over recent weeks, raising concern among critics who view it as a state effort to control freedom of speech.

Prosecutors are actively pursuing investigations into at least 10 alleged financial misconduct cases, with travel bans and asset freezes being enacted. Critics argue this reflects a broader trend towards policing speech in a nation where social media stands as a rare outlet for free expression, given the state's control over traditional media.

Among those affected is 19-year-old Mariam Ayman, known online as Suzy El Ordonia. With over 9.4 million followers, she has been jailed since August on charges of distributing indecent content and laundering money. Her case highlights the use of vague indecency laws, which lawyers argue are applied arbitrarily, targeting social media creators whose content may be deemed unacceptable by authorities.

