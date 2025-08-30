Left Menu

Gauff Shines as U.S. Open Unfolds with Thrilling Matches

Coco Gauff triumphed over Magdalena Frech to proceed to the last 16 of the U.S. Open. Lorenzo Musetti advanced after Flavio Cobolli's retirement due to injury. The tournament witnessed intense action as several top seeds competed, with surprises and strong performances marking the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:40 IST
Coco Gauff emerged victorious on Saturday, securing her spot in the fourth round of the U.S. Open with a commanding win over Magdalena Frech. Gauff, a former champion, displayed remarkable form as she defeated Frech 6-3, 6-1.

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti advanced to the last 16 for the first time at the U.S. Open, benefiting from compatriot Flavio Cobolli's withdrawal due to injury. Musetti was leading 6-3, 6-2, 2-0 before Cobolli's retirement ended their clash abruptly.

The U.S. Open saw several thrilling matches throughout the day. Among notable games, top-seeded players like Naomi Osaka and Jannik Sinner showcased their skills, while others like Stefanos Tsitsipas faced unexpected upsets. The tennis world eagerly watches as the tournament progresses under clear skies.

